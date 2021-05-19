Target rallies after comparable sales sizzle and market share jumps

May 19, 2021 Target Corporation (TGT)
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) moves higher in early trading after reporting comparable sales soared 22.9% in Q1 to smash the consensus mark of +10.7%.
  • Comparable digital sales were up 50.2% during the quarter to account for 18.3% of all sales.
  • The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $3.38B vs. $2.18B consensus.
  • Gross margin was 30.0% of sales vs. 28.6% consensus, 25.1% a year ago. The gross margin rate is said to reflect the benefit of favorable category mix and merchandising actions, primarily from low markdown rates. Operating margin was 9.8% of sales vs. 6.5% consensus.
  • "Market-share gains of more than $1 billion in the first quarter, on top of $1 billion in share gains a year ago, demonstrate Target's continued relevance with our guests, even as they have many more shopping options compared with a year ago," notes Target CEO Brian Cornell.
  • Looking ahead, Target expects positive single-digit comparable sales growth in the last two quarters of the year. In addition, Target expects full-year operating margin rate will be well above last year's rate of 7.0% and is noted to have the potential to top 8.0%.
  • Shares of Target are up 3.67% premarket to $214.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $112.83 to $216.69.
