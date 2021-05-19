Lowe's stock slips after strong sales report lacks specific guidance
May 19, 2021
- Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) dips after a Q1 earnings beat that featured comparable sales growth of 25.9% and total sales growth of 24.1%.
- The Pro business shined during the quarter with over 18% growth in all 15 U.S. regions.
- Gross margin came in at 33.3% of sales vs. 33.0% consensus and 33.1% a year ago.
- On the capital allocation front, Lowe's repurchased 16.8M shares for $3.1B during the quarter and paid out $440M in dividends.
- Looking ahead, Lowe's says its sales momentum continued into May. The retailer says it is currently tracking ahead of the Robust Market scenario provided during an investor update in December for FY21 sales of $86B.
- Shares of Lowe's are down 2.11% in premarket action as investors may have been looking for more specific guidance.
