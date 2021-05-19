JD.com beats Q1 expectations as pandemic momentum continues
May 19, 2021
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) reports first quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines with revenue up 39% on the year to RMB203.2 billion and adjusted EPS of RMB2.47 versus the RMB2.29 consensus.
- Annual active customer accounts increased 29% on the year to 499.8 million for the 12 months ending March 31.
- Fulfillment expenses were RMB13.8 billion versus the RMB13.58 billion consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA was RMB4.9 billion, below the RMB5.37 billion consensus.
- Adjusted operating margin was 1.7% vs. the 2.1% estimate.
- “As our strong growth momentum from last year continued into the first quarter of 2021, we are also encouraged by the diversification of our revenue streams with an increasing contribution from service revenues.” says CFO Sandy Xu. “JD Retail’s operating margin further expanded during the quarter, as we continue to drive stronger operating leverage through technology and innovation.”
