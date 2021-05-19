BP, Eni in talks to combine Angola oil and gas assets into new JV

  • BP (NYSE:BP) and Eni (NYSE:E) say they are in talks to merge their oil, gas and liquefied natural gas operations in Angola into a joint venture, in an attempt to revive production following years of decline.
  • The companies signed a non-binding agreement to discuss combining their upstream portfolios in the country, which could provide a potential boon to a local oil industry that has seen production slump by more than a third since 2015.
  • The companies' Angolan assets together produce more than 200K boe/day.
  • BP has made some significant discoveries in Angola over the past decade, but the Katambi gas discovery and others were dropped after the company determined they were not commercial.
  • "Misunderstood" BP is Barclays' new top pick among European integrated oil and refinery companies.
