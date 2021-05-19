SoftBank sells India renewable energy unit to Adani Green in $3.5B deal
May 19, 2021 8:24 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), TTESFTBYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) agrees to sell its renewable energy business in India to domestic rival Adani Green Energy, a step that effectively ends the solar ambitions of the firm that once planned to invest $20B in the Indian renewables business along with partners.
- Adani Green, the world's largest solar developer, signed a deal for a 100% interest in SB Energy India - which owns nearly 5 GW of renewable power assets in India, mostly in solar - that values the unit at $3.5B.
- SoftBank pursued a deal with Adani after talks to sell its stake to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board fell through.
- French energy firm Total (NYSE:TOT) in January agreed to buy a 20% stake in Adani Green for $2.5B, as it also seeks to add global exposure to clean energy.