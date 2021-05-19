Acceleron's sotatercept shows potential to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension in mid-stage Pulsar trial
May 19, 2021 8:36 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) announces interim results from the open-label extension of the PULSAR Phase 2 trial of sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
- The investigators observed maintained or enhanced responses with sotatercept treatment in multiple study endpoints evaluated at week 48, including six-minute walk distance (6MWD) and World Health Organization functional class.
- Patients treated with sotatercept in all cohorts also experienced reductions in levels of amino-terminal brain natriuretic propeptide (NT-proBNP), a hormone secreted by cardiac muscle cells in response to stretching caused by increased blood volume in the heart.
- Sotatercept was generally well tolerated. Adverse events observed in the study were generally consistent with previously published data.
- "This suggests that sotatercept is acting in a manner distinct from other agents, possibly by balancing pro- and anti-proliferative signaling in pathways known to be relevant in PAH biology,” said said Dr. David Badesch, Professor of Medicine and Clinical Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Center at the University of Colorado.
- The Company will host a conference call to discuss results from presentations today, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
- The data were presented at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference (ATS 2021).