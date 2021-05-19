Agilysys upgraded at Craig-Hallum on increased deal confidence
May 19, 2021
- With Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) now walking into deals with a confident "swagger," says Craig-Hallum in an upgrade from Hold to Buy with a $60 price target.
- Analyst George Sutton says the confidence follows multiple years of "an aggressive rebuild of its product line" to improve differentiation.
- The company's "win rate is now up materially" and Agilysys"thinks it should win every deal," which the firm likes to hear.
- Sutton says AGYS is entering the phase of post-COVID opportunities "armed with best-in-class offerings."
- AGYS is up slightly pre-market to $47.45.
