Tyson Foods points to strong demand, lands Argus upgrade
May 19, 2021 8:40 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)TSNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Execs with Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) made some interesting comments today at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference.
- The company says the influx of stimulus checks is positive for protein demand and notes continued improvement in the food services business as vaccinations rates move even higher. Similar to other consumer companies, Tyson expects inflation pressure in the back half of the year.
- Tyson also landed an upgrade today from Argus to a Buy rating from Neutral.
- Analyst John Staszak says Tyson is generating solid results in its retail business and is expected to see improvement in the foodservice channel as more parts of the economy reopen. On valuation, Argus says Tyson shares are attractive at 12.9X the FY21 EPS estimate.
- Argus assigns a price target of $92 to Tyson.
- Shares of Tyson are 0.91% lower in premarket trading to $79.13.
- Tyson's Seeking Alpha Quant Rating ranks in the top 10% of the consumer staple sector.