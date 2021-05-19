Ultragenyx and GeneTx get Health Canada clearance for GTX-102 neurogenetic disorder study
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and GeneTx Biotherapeutics have received clearance from Health Canada to begin enrollment in the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome in Canada.
- Angelman syndrome is a rare, neurogenetic disorder caused by loss-of-function of the maternally inherited allele of the UBE3A gene.
- The first patient in Canada is expected to be enrolled in the early second half of 2021, with clinical data from some patients in the study expected before the end of this year.
- The Phase 1/2, open-label, multiple-dose, dose-escalating study evaluates the safety, tolerability, and plasma and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) concentrations of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of full maternal UBE3A gene deletion.
- Under the amended protocol, about 12 patients will be enrolled into two cohorts split by age: patients ages 4 to 7 years will be enrolled into Cohort 4, and patients ages 8 to 17 years will be enrolled into Cohort 5.