Diana Shipping inks time charter contract for m/v Astarte With MOL

  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) enters a time charter contract with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Astarte.
  • The gross charter rate is $25,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a time charter period until minimum November 1, 2021 up to maximum December 15, 2021.
  • The m/v Astarte is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Aquavita International S.A., at a gross charter rate of $11,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.
  • As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias, is approximately 4.7M dwt with a weighted average age of 10.25 years.
  • Shares drop 3.6% pre market.
