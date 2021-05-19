Veru enrolls first patient in late-stage COVID-19 trial
May 19, 2021 8:48 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)VERUBy: SA News Team
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 3 trial of sabizabulin, a novel, proprietary, oral cytoskeleton disruptor with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties, to combat the effects of COVID-19.
- The trial is a double-blind, multicenter, multinational, randomized (2:1), placebo-controlled one evaluating daily oral doses of 9mg sabizabulin for up to 21 days versus placebo in 300 hospitalized patients who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and are at high risk for ARDS.
- The study will be conducted in U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia, with enrollment targeted to be completed by year-end.
- Shares down marginally during premarket trading.