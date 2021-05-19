Veru enrolls first patient in late-stage COVID-19 trial

  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 3 trial of sabizabulin, a novel, proprietary, oral cytoskeleton disruptor with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties, to combat the effects of COVID-19.
  • The trial is a double-blind, multicenter, multinational, randomized (2:1), placebo-controlled one evaluating daily oral doses of 9mg sabizabulin for up to 21 days versus placebo in 300 hospitalized patients who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and are at high risk for ARDS.
  • The study will be conducted in U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia, with enrollment targeted to be completed by year-end.
  • Shares down marginally during premarket trading.
