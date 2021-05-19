Qualtrics upgraded at BofA after pullback creates attractive entry point

  • With the company "executing well" and the valuation improved after a recent 20% pullback, BofA upgrades Qualtrics (NASDAQ:XM) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $43 to $45.
  • Analyst Daniel Bartus says the positives include XM's "leadership position in an emerging CX market and the SAP relationship extending Qualtrics' reach."
  • The firm has also become more constructive on the company's "opportunity to consolidate disparate XM solutions."
  • XM shares are up 2.5% pre-market to $33.09.
  • Recent news: Last month, Qualtrics reported a Q1 profit surprise and issued strong guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.