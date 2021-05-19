Qualtrics upgraded at BofA after pullback creates attractive entry point
May 19, 2021 8:51 AM ETQualtrics International Inc. (XM)XMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- With the company "executing well" and the valuation improved after a recent 20% pullback, BofA upgrades Qualtrics (NASDAQ:XM) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $43 to $45.
- Analyst Daniel Bartus says the positives include XM's "leadership position in an emerging CX market and the SAP relationship extending Qualtrics' reach."
- The firm has also become more constructive on the company's "opportunity to consolidate disparate XM solutions."
- XM shares are up 2.5% pre-market to $33.09.
- Recent news: Last month, Qualtrics reported a Q1 profit surprise and issued strong guidance.