BioMarin reports long-term data from mid-stage gene therapy study in hemophilia A
May 19, 2021 8:53 AM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)BMRNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announces an update to its Phase 1/2 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy treatment for adults with severe hemophilia A, reported previously.
- Five-year and four-year post-treatment follow-up of the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg cohorts, respectively, shows a sustained treatment benefit of valoctocogene roxaparvovec.
- 95% reduction in mean annualized bleed rate (ABR) and 96% reduction in mean annualized Factor VIII Usage through year 5 was observed in 6e13 vg/kg dose cohort.
- The mean ABR in year four for the 4e13 vg/kg cohort was 1.7 with a mean cumulative ABR reduction of 92% and Factor VIII use reduction of 95% through four years, compared to pre-infusion.
- Factor VIII activity levels declined commensurate with the most recent years' observations and continue to remain in a range to provide hemostatic efficacy.
- Overall, the safety profile of valoctocogene roxaparvovec in the Phase 1/2 study remains consistent with previously reported data with no delayed-onset treatment related adverse events.
- All participants continue to remain off corticosteroids since the first year and no participants withdrew from the study. No participants have developed thrombotic events.
- In Europe, BioMarin plans to submit a Marketing Authorization Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec for hemophilia A to the EMA in June 2021.
- In U.S., BioMarin plans to submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data from the GENEr8-1 study. The company is targeting a BLA submission in Q2 2022 assuming favorable study results.