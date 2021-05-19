BioMarin reports long-term data from mid-stage gene therapy study in hemophilia A

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announces an update to its Phase 1/2 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy treatment for adults with severe hemophilia A, reported previously.
  • Five-year and four-year post-treatment follow-up of the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg cohorts, respectively, shows a sustained treatment benefit of valoctocogene roxaparvovec.
  • 95% reduction in mean annualized bleed rate (ABR) and 96% reduction in mean annualized Factor VIII Usage through year 5 was observed in 6e13 vg/kg dose cohort.
  • The mean ABR in year four for the 4e13 vg/kg cohort was 1.7 with a mean cumulative ABR reduction of 92% and Factor VIII use reduction of 95% through four years, compared to pre-infusion.
  • Factor VIII activity levels declined commensurate with the most recent years' observations and continue to remain in a range to provide hemostatic efficacy.
  • Overall, the safety profile of valoctocogene roxaparvovec in the Phase 1/2 study remains consistent with previously reported data with no delayed-onset treatment related adverse events.
  • All participants continue to remain off corticosteroids since the first year and no participants withdrew from the study. No participants have developed thrombotic events.
  • In Europe, BioMarin plans to submit a Marketing Authorization Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec for hemophilia A to the EMA in June 2021.
  • In U.S., BioMarin plans to submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data from the GENEr8-1 study. The company is targeting a BLA submission in Q2 2022 assuming favorable study results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.