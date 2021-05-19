Yalla Group hits lows after new short report, Gotham City Research also short (update)
May 19, 2021 9:01 AM ET
- Update 11:05pm: Adds company response.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) neared session lows, down about 6%, after a new short report from Swan Street Research sees potential for about 90% downside from current levels to $1-$2/share.
- Short Gotham City Research said in last hour in tweets that it is also short Yalla and compares it go Gowex, which went to zero a few days after a Gotham short call, and Luckin Coffee.
- Swan Street alleges in new report that the company, dubbed "The Clubhouse of the Middle East," is inflating its metrics, specifically its revenue. Swan Street claims that the company's financial statements are "not credible."
- Yalla said the short report contains "numerous errors and distorted, misleading and unsubstantiated claims" regarding the company, according to a statement. The company also said it "firmly denies" any allegation that suggest didn't provide true and accurate disclosure about its financial performance.
- Yalla short interest 9.9% of float.
- Yalla went public in late September with its shares surging on first day.
