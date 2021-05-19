Steel industry implores Biden to keep tariffs in place
- Steel industry groups and the United Steelworkers union are urging President Biden to maintain steel tariffs that were imposed three years ago, saying lifting the Section 232 tariffs now "would undermine the viability of our industry."
- In a letter to Biden just days after his chief trade negotiator confirmed a temporary tariff truce with the European Union, the groups argued that the tariffs have been a success, leading to $15.7B in new capacity investments.
- "The tariffs are providing a fairer and more level playing field, creating the market stability needed for companies to invest in the future of the domestic steel industry, including a significant amount of new steelmaking capacity that has come online very recently," the letter says.
- ETF: SLX
- Potentially relevant tickers include X, CLF, NUE, STLD, CMC, MT
- Former president Trump initiated the tariffs in March 2018.