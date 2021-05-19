Jacobs bags South Atlantic division U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contract
May 19, 2021
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has won a new five year contract to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District Military Design and Construction (MILCON) Program.
- USACE estimates the shared program capacity at $249M.
- The contract involves comprehensive planning services, engineering studies and investigations, design for building renovations and additions, and development of construction plans and specifications for new vertical construction projects.
- "Mobile has a robust Military Design and Construction Program and we can aid USACE to deliver innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager and retired USAF Major General Tim Byers. "This new contract will provide unique opportunities to highlight the technical expertise and thought leadership we can bring to Army and Air Force installations."