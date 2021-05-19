GigInternational1 announces $200M initial offering
May 19, 2021 9:21 AM ETGigInternational1, Inc. (GIW)GIWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- GigInternational1 (GIW) prices its initial public offering of 20M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
- Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant of the Company.
- The units will be listed on Nasdaq and are expected to trade under the ticker symbol “GIWWU” beginning on May 19, 2021.
- The shares and warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “GIW” and “GIWWW,” respectively.
- The offering is expected to close on May 21, 2021.
- GigInternational1 is GigCapital Global’s fifth Private-to-Public Equity company since inception in late 201, it will seek late-stage growth, high quality companies in the technology, media, and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, mobility, and semiconductor industries.