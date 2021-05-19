Live Ventures extends buyback program into 2024
May 19, 2021 9:27 AM ETLive Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)LIVEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) has extended its stock repurchase program until June 1, 2024.
- That program, which authorized the buyback of up to 410M in stock, has about $6.7M in authorization remaining.
- Since its inception in 2018, the company has bought back 418,000 shares at an average price of $7.70. (Shares closed yesterday at $41.75.)
- “The Board and I believe that the purchase of our common stock is an affirmation of the company’s business prospects and financial health,” CEO Jon Isaac says. “We look forward to making additional purchases, as strategically warranted, thereby reaffirming our confidence in Live Ventures’ future growth.”