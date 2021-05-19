House report finds Emergent execs given bonuses despite failing to deliver vaccines
May 19, 2021
- A House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis report found that top Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) executives were given performance bonuses worth hundreds of thousands of dollars earlier this year, even though the company has yet to deliver any vaccines as part of a more than $600M federal contract.
- The report includes internal documents from Emergent of a February 2021 board compensation committee meeting in which CEO Robert Kramer was given a $1.2M bonus, and Sean Kirk, who oversaw manufacturing operations, was given a bonus of $100K on top of a regular bonus of more than $320K for "exceptional performance" last year.
- Three company executive vice presidents received bonuses between $445,000 and $462,000.
- The company was awarded a $628M contract last year to reserve and expand space to produce COVID-19 vaccines, but no doses have been cleared for use.
- A manufacturing mix-up caused by human error in March at Baltimore facility ruined 15M doses of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine and put Emergent under the microscope.
- An FDA inspection of the plant in April found multiple deficiencies.
- The New York Times reported that executives of Emergent BioSolutions gave significant sums of money to Washington lawmakers to allegedly cultivate relationships.
- Emergent's co-founder, Fuad El-Hibri, has given more than $800K over the last decade to members of Congress -- mostly Republicans -- while the company's political action committee gave ~1.4M over the same period.
- The records also show that El-Hibri and his wife have given at least $150K to groups affiliated with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the top Republican on the subcommittee, as well as the congressman's campaigns, according to The New York Times.
- El-Hibri and Kramer will testify before the subcommittee beginning at 1030a ET this morning on the company's federal vaccine contracts and manufacturing issues.
- Emergent shares are down 2.7% to $56.64 in morning trading.