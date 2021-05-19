FedEx attracts new Street-high price target from BofA after margins update
- Bank of America says FedEx (FDX -1.1%) impressed at the company's annual transports conference.
- FedEx is said to have offered up a bullish outlook on volume, pricing and margins. The forecast from management was for ground margins to be 13% or higher in FQ4 to top the BofA's forecast for 11.6%.
- The overall positive view on margins for both the ground and express businesses is seen leading to FDX earnings beats. across Express and Ground lifts the prospect for FDX to beat our prior EPS estimates.
- BofA keeps a Buy rating on FedEx after taking in the company's update and lifts its price objective to $372 (23% upside), which is a new Street high.
- Last week, FedEx was recommended by Barclays for its unprecedented pricing power.