Deutsche Telekom in talks to acquire SoftBank's T-Mobile stake - Bloomberg
May 19, 2021 10:09 AM ETDeutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY), SFTBY, TMUSDTEGY, SFTBY, SFTBFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor35 Comments
- Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -2.6%) is reportedly in talks to acquire SoftBank's (SFTBY -2.8%) stake in T-Mobile US (TMUS -0.8%).
- That's a likely occurrence if Deutsche Telekom plans to become the majority shareholder in T-Mobile: Handelsblatt reported that DT chief Tim Hoettges is presenting a plan at Capital Markets Day tomorrow to do just that, vs. concerns raised by Germany's government and labor representatives.
- Deutsche Telekom has an option to acquire almost all of SoftBank's remaining stake in T-Mobile (about 8%), about a $12B purchase. (Some of that purchase comes at a discount, but the German company would still have to pay market rate for a little over half of SoftBank's stock.)
- And that could mean a changing stance on a dividend, which T-Mobile doesn't pay, Bloomberg's Alex Webb notes.
- T-Mobile plans to return up to $60B in cash to investors via buybacks, but a majority-owning Deutsche Telekom may have different ideas: It has one of the biggest debt piles among European telecoms and might rather have cash.