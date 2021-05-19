KKR to buy John Laing for ~$2.8B to bolster infrastructure platform
May 19, 2021 10:12 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)KKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (KKR -0.8%) agrees to buy John Laing Group Plc for ~GBP 2B ($2.8B), boosting its investment in infrastructure and bringing with it an attractive pipeline of future projects.
- In a filing, KKR offers to pay 403 pence for each John Laing share, ~12% above Tuesday's closing price of 361 pence.
- John Laing shares rise 11% in London trading to 401 pence.
- Infrastructure investor Equitix will jointly own John Laing's existing asset portfolio in partnership with KKR.
- KKR expects the transaction to close in Q3 or early Q4 2021.
- "There is growing global demand for national infrastructure which delivers societal benefit and reflects technological advances and policy priorities across areas such as connectivity, renewable energy and transport," said Tara Davies, KKR partner and co-head of European Infrastructure, in commenting on the acquisition.