Crude oil tumbles on rising COVID-19 cases in Asia, inflation worries
May 19, 2021 10:28 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), CO1:COM, USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR, BNO, DVN, NOV, RIG, FANG, HFC, EOG, PXD, COP, CVX, XOMCOM, USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR, BNO, DVN, NOV, RIG, FANG, HFC, EOG, PXD, COP, CVX, XOM, CL1:COM, CO1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor89 Comments
- Oil prices plunge in risk-off trade sparked by renewed demand concerns as COVID-19 cases in Asia rise and by fears that surging inflation might lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates.
- U.S. WTI June crude (CL1:COM) -3.9% to $62.91/bbl after dropping 1.2% yesterday, and Brent July crude (CO1:COM) -3.5% to $66.32/bbl following yesterday's 1.1% fall after briefly climbing above $70.
- ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR, BNO
- Among early decliners: DVN -6%, NOV -6%, RIG -5.6%, FANG -5.3%, HFC -4.9%, EOG -4.8%, PXD -4.5%, COP -4%, CVX -3.4%, XOM -3.1%.
- "Besides the strong technical resistance, increased risk aversion in view of the weakness on the stock markets and the massive slump in so-called cryptocurrencies is likely weighing on its price," says Commerzbank commodity analyst Eugen Weinberg.
- "The Fed is very serious [about holding interest rates low], but the market is speculating about earlier movement," according to Westpac economist Justin Smirk.
- Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute reported a surprise build in U.S. crude supplies last week; inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released today.
- There have been no further reports on progress in U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, after chatter weighed on crude prices yesterday.