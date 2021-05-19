Yatsen Holding -10% after Q1 bottom line disappoints
- Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is down 10% after reporting bottom-line miss in its first-quarter earnings results.
- However, revenue of $220.5M (+42.7% Y/Y) beats consensus by $8.44M.
- Gross margin was 68.6% vs. 61.7% a year ago.
- The number of direct-to-consumer increased 11.6% Y/Y to 9.6M.
- Revenue per DTC customer increased 24.5% to RMB122.9.
- "Growth in the quarter was driven by stellar performance of our flagship Perfect Diary brand as well as robust growth from Little Ondine, Abby's Choice and other brands under Yatsen's portfolio......The launch of our mass market cosmetics brand Pink Bear as well as the acquisition of Eve Lom and DR.WU's mainland China business this quarter propelled our brand portfolio expansion," says Founder, Chairman and CEO Jinfeng Huang.
- Research and development expenses of $4.2M
- Loss from operations of $52.4M representing operating loss margin of 23.8% vs. 17.4% a year ago.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.04; GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.01.
- The company ended the quarter with $660.3M in cash and cash equivalents.
- Q2 2021 Outlook: The company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.49B and RMB1.54B, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 50% to 55%.
- The decline in stock price also follows the Yatsen's IPO lock-up expiry on Tuesday as called out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.