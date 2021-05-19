Amazon's Ring received more than 22,000 police requests in the past year
May 19, 2021 10:45 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor49 Comments
- In the past year, U.S. law enforcement have placed more than 22,000 individual requests to access video footage from Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Ring products, according to data from The Guardian. The requests don't require a warrant.
- Amazon has formed more than 1,800 partnerships with local law enforcement since purchasing Ring in 2018, which works out to around one in 10 police departments.
- Yesterday, Amazon told Reuters it was indefinitely extending its moratorium on police using its Rekognition facial recognition software, which began during the national protests last year following the killing of George Floyd.