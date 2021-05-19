Facebook looking for its pay-per-view option to take hold in sports - CNBC
- Facebook (FB -0.1%) is looking for its online events product to segue into a pay-per-view option for live sports on its platform.
- “I think pay-per-view is by no means on any verge of extinction,” Facebook's Rob Shaw tells CNBC. “I think this is something that helps breathe new life into it. People are willing to pay to experience a moment."
- The social-media company launched paid online events last summer, and they're now available in 44 markets worldwide. Now it says sports leagues could use it to broadcast games on Facebook.
- Pay-per-view has traditionally been the province of premium media networks showing sports like boxing, professional wrestling and mixed martial arts.
- But Facebook noted it saw positive results in March for professional triathlon Challenge Miami, which sold online tickets for $2.99 and drew 17,000 people (more than the event draws in person, and with 70% of the audience outside the U.S.).
- Facebook can see high school teams and smaller sports leagues using the feature to make money for virtual attendance, and to keep profits - for now, CNBC says. And it's not yet clear how ads might figure into the events, though that's another potentially lucrative option.