The Container Store stock dips despite earnings, revenue beat & positive outlook
May 19, 2021 The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS)
- The Container Store (TCS -11.2%) FQ4 consolidated net sales increased 30.4% Y/Y to $314.7M; TCS net sales rose 31.3% with other product categories up 41.6% and Custom Closets up 22.2%; online sales increased 72.2%.
- Consolidated gross margin expanded 30 basis points to 59.3% led by realization of more intercompany profit on sales of elfa product.
- Net income increased 180% to $35.1M compared to $12.5M in year ago quarter.
- FY20 net sales rose 8.1% to $990.1M while EPS (diluted) stood at $1.17 and adj. EPS of $1.24 compared to $0.30 in year ago quarter.
- FY20 operating cash flow of $138.3M and free cash flow of $121.1M.
- Q1 Outlook: The company expects sales growth of ~50% Y/Y; EPS is expected to be ~$0.08 or $0.09 on an adjusted basis.
