The Container Store stock dips despite earnings, revenue beat & positive outlook

  • The Container Store (TCS -11.2%) FQ4 consolidated net sales increased 30.4% Y/Y to $314.7M; TCS net sales rose 31.3% with other product categories up 41.6% and Custom Closets up 22.2%; online sales increased 72.2%.
  • The stock garnered 4.6% gains in post-market session on Mar.19.
  • Consolidated gross margin expanded 30 basis points to 59.3% led by realization of more intercompany profit on sales of elfa product.
  • Net income increased 180% to $35.1M compared to $12.5M in year ago quarter.
  • FY20 net sales rose 8.1% to $990.1M while EPS (diluted) stood at $1.17 and adj. EPS of $1.24 compared to $0.30 in year ago quarter.
  • FY20 operating cash flow of $138.3M and free cash flow of $121.1M.
  • Q1 Outlook: The company expects sales growth of ~50% Y/Y; EPS is expected to be ~$0.08 or $0.09 on an adjusted basis.
  • Quant rating is Bullish on the stock.
  • In the last week, the company entered into partnership to enhance post-purchase experience.
  • Previously: The Container Store EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (May 18)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.