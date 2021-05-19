Rite Aid 'keeping an eye on' carrying marijuana products - Hemp Industry Daily
May 19, 2021 11:48 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)RADBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) CEO Hayward Donigan is not ruling out carrying marijuana products at its stores one day, noting that the company is "keeping an eye on it," Hemp Industry Daily reported.
- Donigan made the comments at the recent Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival.
- Rite Aid has sold cannabidiol ("CBD") products since 2019.
- The executive added that the drug store chain is looking at selling more homeopathic products and all of its pharmacists have been re-certified as integrative pharmacy specialists.
- Rite Aid shares are down 4% to $19.28 in morning trading.