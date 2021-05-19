ATWEC Technologies purchases Lightman Property in Memphis
May 19, 2021 12:16 PM ETATWEC Technologies, Inc. (ATWT)ATWTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ATWEC Technologies (OTCPK:ATWT) announces that MVP3 Studios & Partners closes its purchase of the Lightman Property, in Memphis, TN.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- ATWT recently became a fully vested partner of MVP3 in April.
- The partnership plans to open five auditorium theaters, to feature blockbuster films and concessions.
- MVP3 has entered into preliminary agreements with Linkous Construction Group and ANF Architects to begin the remodel process immediately, with the goal of opening Phase 1 of the project by July 1, 2021.