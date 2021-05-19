Dorian LPG slides despite beating FQ4 estimates
May 19, 2021
- Dorian LPG (LPG -2.0%) reports FQ4 sales of $99.6M up ~4.6% Y/Y beating estimates by $1.3M.
- Average TCE rates decreased from $42,798 to $39,606; primarily driven by a reallocation of prior period pool profits based on a periodic review of actual vessel performance.
- Vessel operating expenses per day increased to $9,741 from $8,877 Y/Y.
- Total fleet utilization increased 360 bps to 95.3%.
- Fleet Data: Time chartered-in days were 180; operating days were 1,993 and Available days were 2,091.
- Operating margin declined 579 bps to 46.5% and Adj. EBITDA margin too declined 577 bps to 65.3%.
- The Co. repurchased 8.4M shares, or ~16.8% of outstanding common shares, pursuant to previously announced tender offer.
- Also, expects to take delivery in Mar. 2023 of an 84K cubic meter dual fuel VLGC from Kawasaki Heavy Industries under a Japanese financing arrangement.
- "Though the past year presented major challenges relating to the pandemic, the commitment of our nearly eight hundred seafarers, five hundred presently at sea, as well as the dedication of our shore-side staff, we believe has put Dorian LPG in its strongest position to date." said John Hadjipateras, Chairman, President and CEO.
