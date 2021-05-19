Earthstone Energy cut at Wells Fargo on production, scale concerns

May 19, 2021 12:55 PM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)ESTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Earthstone Energy (ESTE -6.9%) tumbles from YTD highs as Wells Fargo downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $12 price target, as analyst Tom Hughes cites its "premium valuation vs. peers and limited scale to deliver on Shale 3.0."
  • Hughes believes Q1 earnings showcased what industry-wide adoption of "Shale 3.0" could look like with supportive commodity prices: While holding capex below estimates, the analyst says U.S. E&Ps delivered 97% more pre-dividend free cash flow than expected, which was used to repair balance sheets as net debt decreased by ~6% since year-end 2020.
  • Should Earthstone "not be able to further expand its production base and scale, the company would not likely be able to compete with peers in a Shale 3.0 environment, and shares would likely underperform," Hughes writes.
  • Earthstone recently reported better than expected Q1 earnings, as average realized prices for its natural gas liquids more than doubled Y/Y, Elephant Analytics writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
