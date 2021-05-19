Boeing resumes 737 MAX deliveries - Reuters
May 19, 2021 1:15 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Boeing (BA -1.3%) has resumed 737 MAX deliveries, following this week's approval of a fix for the electrical grounding problem that had sidelined dozens of jets, Reuters reports.
- Airlines had pulled the jets from service in early April after Boeing warned of the problem, linked to a backup power control unit in the cockpit on some recently built planes.
- Shares had been down as much as 3% earlier amid broad market losses.
- Boeing delivered just four 737 MAX jets in April as it struggled with the electrical issue.