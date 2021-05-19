JetBlue to start flying from New York to London in late summer
May 19, 2021
- JetBlue (JBLU -0.5%) plans to start flying customers into London from New York late in the summer as it jumps into the transatlantic service market with what it calls attractive pricing.
- The airline will begin daily flights between JFK and Heathrow airports on August 11. Daily trips from JFK to London's Gatwick Airport will begin on September 29. Next year, JetBlue plans to fly to London from Boston.
- Due to the regulatory timeline, JetBlue missed an early goal to be flying the lucrative route by the middle part of August when demand is typically high, although the pandemic has altered expectations.
- JetBlue will be keeping with American Airlines, British Airways and Icelandair on fares.
