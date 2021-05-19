American Homes 4 Rent added to best ideas long list at Hedgeye

May 19, 2021 1:30 PM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)AMHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) added to best ideas long list at Hedgeye by analyst Rob Simone.
  • American Homes 4 Rent intermediate and long-term growth trajectory appears to be "materially underestimated and undervalued" by the Street, according to Simone.
  • Hedgeye sees mid-$40/share price by end of next year.
  • "The magnitude of potential upward earnings revisions is among the highest we have ever seen in the REIT space," Simone said.
  • Hedgeye has "high degree of confidence" that expectations for 2023 core FFO could be at least at "mid-teens" percentage range, "which is exceedingly rare to find in REITs given contractual nature of revenue streams."
  • Hedgeye to hold call on AHM next Thursday May 20.
  • Earlier this month, American Homes 4 Rent FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue.
