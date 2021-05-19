Performance Food Group defended by BTIG on potential for long-term synergies from Core-Mark deal
May 19, 2021 2:02 PM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)PFGCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BTIG defends Performance Food Group (PFGC -0.3%) after the company announced its intention to acquire Core-Mark (CORE +1.7%).
- Analyst Peter Saleh thinks the deal significantly expands PGFC's presence in the convenience store channel by creating the second-largest distributor in the space. Saleh notes that the Core-Mark addition will lead to 60% higher sales and 30% higher adjusted EBITDA, while also being accretive in the first year.
- "While we appreciate concerns regarding the long-term synergies and magnitude of EPS accretion, we take solace in management's acquisition track record, which includes Reinhart and Eby-Brown in the recent past, both of which have been successful, in our view," updates Saleh.
- BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Peformance Food Group and price target of $66. Perhaps most importantly, long-term synergies are seen from the PFGC-CORE deal.
- Wells Fargo was positive on Performance Food yesterday amid the share price stumble.
- Shares of Performance Food Group are down more than 7% for the week, compared to just over 1% drops for Sysco and US Foods.
- Sector watch: Sysco holds a key investor event tomorrow.