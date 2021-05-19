Kohl's Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 19, 2021 2:41 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)KSSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+100.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (+42.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Gross margin of 35.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, KSS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.