Triumph FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
May 19, 2021 2:49 PM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)TGIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Triumph (NYSE:TGI) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, May 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-88.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $436.25M (-37.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.