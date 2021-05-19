Take-Two gains 6% in rough market as analysts absorb 'enormous' game pipeline
May 19, 2021 2:51 PM ET
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is among today's few software gainers, up 6.1% after yesterday's earnings report, where it beat current financial expectations, and analysts looked past some in-line bookings guidance to the company's upcoming game slate.
- CEO/Chairman Strauss Zelnick promised the "strongest pipeline" in company history. In details alongside the earnings figures, the company highlighted its upcoming moves: Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online (stand-alone) coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in November; OlliOlli World headed to consoles in the winter; The Outer World: Murder on Eridanos headed to Switch this year; NBA 2K22 and WWE 2K22 for fiscal 2022; and Kerbal Space Program 2 for fiscal 2023.
- That's part of an "enormous" slate for the next several years, Benchmark says; the next GTA in particular "should unleash an exceptional growth opportunity and elevate valuation consideration." And the stock's already at a nice entry point for long-term growth investors, it says: Its $250 price target implies 41% upside.
- Wells Fargo has a $235 target, and it notes that while the financial outlook (company guidance is for fiscal Q1 bookings of $625M-$675M vs. consensus $648M) isn't giving great confidence that tough comps can be beaten, long-term growth is a "foregone conclusion" and there's limited downside risk especially given a conservative outlook.
- Baird agrees that guidance has set a low bar for the upcoming year, and as for investors having to wait another year for GTA VI, that game wasn't in the Street's models for this year anyway. It has a $215 target.
