Judge warms to parts of $2B proposal to limit Roundup claims - Reuters
May 19, 2021
- The judge presiding over Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY -1.3%) proposed $2B settlement to resolve future Roundup claims appeared receptive today to at least some parts of the deal, according to Reuters.
- "A settlement of this type could potentially be reasonable for class one," U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said at the start of today's hearing, referring to Roundup users who currently have non-Hodgkin lymphoma but have not retained a lawyer.
- The settlement would cover two types of Roundup users, with the second class comprised of those who have been exposed to Roundup but are not sick.
- The judge said he was more receptive to the proposal than yesterday, when he questioned why class members would agree to the deal when jury trials have gone against the company.
- Bayer has said the law was misapplied in the three cases that went to trial, with each resulting in millions of dollars for plaintiffs; one of the trials, a $25M federal jury verdict against Bayer, was upheld by an appeals court last week.