Transcat rallies on FQ4 record revenue, operating income, service segment

May 19, 2021 2:52 PM ETTranscat, Inc. (TRNS)TRNSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Transcat (TRNS +15.9%) FQ4 consolidated revenue surged 6.6% led by 15.8% growth in service segment revenue; FY service segment exceeded $100M in revenue and 30% gross margin milestones.
  • "We reported double-digit organic revenue growth of 10% (service segment) as our strategy to capture share in highly-regulated end markets, including Life Sciences, continues to serve us well. Our gross margin improvement (+230 basis points) was driven by technician productivity, operating leverage on our fixed costs and strong performances from our recent acquisitions," president & CEO Lee D. Rudow commented.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased 15.9% to $9.81M.
  • Service segment gross margin expanded 500 basis points.
  • Net income per diluted share increased 27% to $0.42 from $0.33.
  • The company generated FY cash flow from operations of $23.6M, a company record and double from year ago period.
  • As of Mar.27, 2021, the company had $31.1M available for borrowing under its secured revolving credit facility; total debt stood at $19.6M, down $10.7M from FY20 year-end.
  • Outlook: For 1Q22, Service organic growth is seen at Q4 similar levels. Improvement in Service gross margin is seen at FY21 levels. FY22 total capital expenditures seen to be ~$7.5M to $8.5M, with majority planned for growth-oriented opportunities within both of its operating segments.
  • In April 2021, the company acquired Upstate Metrology, a Rochester, NY-based calibration service provider with ~$1M in annual revenue; plans to leverage our current infrastructure and consolidate the business into our main Rochester lab.
  • Wall Street Analysts rating is Bullish on the stock.
