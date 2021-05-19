Chesapeake Utilities launched at Buy at Siebert on unique growth areas

May 19, 2021 2:57 PM ETChesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK)CPKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Chesapeake Utilities (CPK +0.5%) is initiated with a Buy rating and $135 price target at Siebert Williams Shank, which says it is a "great company" that has "grown rapidly and we expect it will to continue to do so."
  • Chesapeake shares may seem less attractive than many peer utility stocks from a relative value perspective, but this is "more reflective of the deeply discounted peer group than excessive valuation in CPK shares," analyst Christopher Ellinghaus writes.
  • Much of Chesapeake's valuation premium is "a function of a material growth premium to peer utility stocks and the very low dividend payout that implies significant future dividend growth and a much higher imputed dividend valuation," according to Ellinghaus.
  • Chesapeake's "unique growth utility and service areas in Florida and the Delmarva peninsula with significant expansion and conversion potential are the real gems of the company."
  • Chesapeake Utilities recently posted stronger than forecast Q1 earnings and revenues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.