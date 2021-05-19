Chesapeake Utilities launched at Buy at Siebert on unique growth areas
May 19, 2021 2:57 PM ETChesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK)CPKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Chesapeake Utilities (CPK +0.5%) is initiated with a Buy rating and $135 price target at Siebert Williams Shank, which says it is a "great company" that has "grown rapidly and we expect it will to continue to do so."
- Chesapeake shares may seem less attractive than many peer utility stocks from a relative value perspective, but this is "more reflective of the deeply discounted peer group than excessive valuation in CPK shares," analyst Christopher Ellinghaus writes.
- Much of Chesapeake's valuation premium is "a function of a material growth premium to peer utility stocks and the very low dividend payout that implies significant future dividend growth and a much higher imputed dividend valuation," according to Ellinghaus.
- Chesapeake's "unique growth utility and service areas in Florida and the Delmarva peninsula with significant expansion and conversion potential are the real gems of the company."
- Chesapeake Utilities recently posted stronger than forecast Q1 earnings and revenues.