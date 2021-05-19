MINISO Group shares gain after FQ3 results
- Despite missing consensus, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO +3.8%) reported FQ3 revenue within the company's guidance range, +36.5% Y/Y.
- Gross profit jumped 18% and operating profit expanded 304.4%.
- Number of MINISO stores increased to 4,587 as of March 31, 2021, from 4,223 as of March 31, 2020 and 4,514 as of December 31, 2020.
- The company marked its entry into the 94th overseas market by inaugurating its first MINISO store in Portugal in January.
- Mr. Saiyin Zhang, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of MINISO, commented, "We continued to achieve strong recoveries in China, as MINISO's offline store and eCommerce revenues saw year-over-year increases of 69.4% and 86.4%, respectively. We are also encouraged by our efficient working capital management, steady recovery of gross margin, and disciplined investment into new businesses, all of which have laid a solid foundation for us to deliver consistent, strong financial performance and long-term shareholder value."