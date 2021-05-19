Voyager Therapeutics announces strategic shift and CEO transition
- Clinical-stage gene therapy company, Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) drops 3.4% during after market hours, announces a strategic shift toward a refocused pipeline and expanded investment in its innovative, next-generation AAV capsid platform, TRACER (Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell-type-specific Expression of RNA).
- Andre Turenne, president and CEO has decided to step down from his roles as and as a board director, effective in early June, to pursue new opportunities.
- Michael Higgins, chairman of the board of directors, will assume the role of interim CEO and Glenn Pierce, M.D., Ph.D., board director, will assume the role of interim chief scientific officer (or CSO).
- He has served on Voyager’s board of directors since July 2015 and has been chair of the board since June 2019.
- Mr. Higgins added, “This is a transformational time for Voyager. We believe that our TRACER technology platform has the potential to generate novel capsids that will enable the treatment of a broad range of diseases that today cannot be safely and effectively addressed with current AAV delivery. We believe the novel capsids will allow Voyager to create highly differentiated, next-generation AAV gene therapies for serious neurological diseases and enable licensing and partnership opportunities both inside and outside of the neurology space. We anticipate an eventful year ahead with the initiation of our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial for VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease, the expected advancement of our earlier stage pipeline programs powered by our novel capsids, further investment in TRACER and other vector engineering technology, and potential strategic partnership and licensing deals.”