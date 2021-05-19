Cisco EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
May 19, 2021 4:08 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)CSCOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.68 in-line.
- Revenue of $12.8B (+6.8% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
- On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 66.0%, 64.9%, and 68.7%, respectively, as compared with 66.6%, 65.8%, and 68.9%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
Q4 Guidance: Revenue: 6% to 8% growth Y/Y, consensus of $12.82B; EPS: GAAP: $0.64 to $0.69; Non-GAAP: $0.81 to $0.83 vs. consensus of $0.85.
Shares -0.38%.
- Press Release