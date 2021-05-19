MingZhu Logistics receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance

  • MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) receives a notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq for failing to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq, however this notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of shares.
  • Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance.
  • If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the company can be granted up to 180 calendar days from the Form 20-F's due date, or until November 15, 2021, to regain compliance.
  • Shares -0.43% after hours
