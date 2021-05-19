Keysight EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue
May 19, 2021 4:12 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)KEYSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Keysight (NYSE:KEYS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.10; GAAP EPS of $0.99 misses by $0.42.
- Revenue of $1.22B (+36.3% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Orders grew 22 percent to reach $1.33 billion, compared with $1.09 billion last year.
- Q3 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.205 billion to $1.225 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 are expected to be in the range of $1.39 to $1.45, which exclude items that pertain to future events and are not currently estimable with a reasonable degree of accuracy.
- Shares -0.84%.
- Press Release