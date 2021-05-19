Keysight EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue

  • Keysight (NYSE:KEYS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.10; GAAP EPS of $0.99 misses by $0.42.
  • Revenue of $1.22B (+36.3% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Orders grew 22 percent to reach $1.33 billion, compared with $1.09 billion last year.
  • Q3 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.205 billion to $1.225 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 are expected to be in the range of $1.39 to $1.45, which exclude items that pertain to future events and are not currently estimable with a reasonable degree of accuracy.
  • Shares -0.84%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.