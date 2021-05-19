Synopsys climbs after beating FQ2 estimates, raising full-year forecast

May 19, 2021 4:21 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)SNPSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares are up 2.6% after hours following fiscal Q2 beats with revenue up 18% on the year and adjusted EPS of $1.70, beating estimates by $0.17.
  • Semiconductor and system test sales increased from $773M in last year's quarter to $930.4M. Software Integrity sales grew from $88.3M to $93.9M.
  • "Recent transformative technology innovations position us particularly well to enable this new era. And combined with our multi-year focus on accelerating growth and expanding non-GAAP operating margin, we continue to manage the business to drive significant long-term shareholder value. Our excellent year-to-date results, coupled with increased confidence in our business, lead us to raise our fiscal 2021 revenue, non-GAAP earnings and operating margin, and operating cash flow targets," says chairman and co-CEO Aart de Geus.
  • For Q3, the company forecasts revenue of $1.03-1.06B (consensus: $1.01B) and adjusted EPS of $1.76-1.80 (consensus: $1.58).
  • The full-year outlook now includes $4.035-4.085B (consensus: $4.03B), adjusted EPS of $6.36-6.45 (consensus: $6.28), and operating cash flow of $1.25-1.3B.
  • Earnings press release.
