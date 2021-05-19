Passage Bio drops after losing two key executives in quick succession
May 19, 2021 4:29 PM ETPassage Bio, Inc. (PASG)PASGBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) lost ~17.9% today as the company is expected to lose two senior executives within a few days. The search for replacements has already begun.
- Yesterday after the market close, Passage Bio submitted a regulatory filing to inform that its chief financial officer Richard S. Morris and chief medical officer Dr. Gary Romano would be leaving the company within this month.
- On May 14, Morris has communicated his resignation with effect from May 30 to pursue other opportunities. The exit was not due to any disagreements, Passage Bio said.
- A few days later, on May 18, Romano has said he also would be leaving the company effective May 18 for other opportunities. Dr. Eliseo Salinas Chief Research and Development Officer is expected to take over the role on an interim basis. Salinas joined the company in March.