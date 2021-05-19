Keysight reports Q2 beats, guides in-line quarter
May 19, 2021 4:30 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)KEYSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) reports upside Q2 results with revenue up 36% on the year to $1.22B and EPS of $1.44, which was $0.10 ahead of estimates.
- Communications Solutions Group revenue was up 34% to $877M.
- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group increased 42% to $344M.
- Orders were up 22% to $1.33B.
- Cash flow from operations totaled $402M with FCF of $369M.
- “Keysight delivered an exceptional quarter and achieved all-time record orders, revenue, and free cash flow. Our second quarter results are indicative of our leadership position across a diverse set of markets,” says CEO Ron Nersesian.
- For Q3, KEYS expects revenue of $1.205-1.225B (consensus: $1.21B) and adjusted EPS of $1.39-1.45 (consensus: $1.40).
- Earnings press release.