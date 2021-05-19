B2Gold says Mali mine continuing operations with reduced staff despite strike
- B2Gold (BTG -2.1%) says a strike by the main workers union in Mali forced a reduction of staff at its Fekola mine but had not caused major harm to operations.
- The National Union of Malian Workers began a five-day strike on Monday as part of a long-running wage dispute with the government.
- B2Gold says mining and milling operations are continuing with fewer workers at Fekola, which it expects will produce as much as 560K oz. of gold this year.
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF), which also operate mines in Mali, say their production is unaffected even as some workers were on strike.
- Gold miners generally finished lower today after minutes from April's Fed meeting showed some officials favoring taper talk.